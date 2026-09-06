PD Administrator | Data Entry | 20h | English

PD Administrator | Data Entry | 20h | English

Posted on September 6, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a PD Administrator, you will be responsible for data entry in the system and also in the website.

During the project, you will be responsible for:

  • Creating and populating the data into 1,000+ workshop and event records. This data is related to professional development events;
  • Entering workshop details on IB website;
  • Cross checking and editing data entered by others.

What do we offer you

This position is project-based, having the duration of 3 weeks. You will be working for 20h per week.

This position is to start ASAP.

Job Requirements

  • Attentive to detail;
  • Well organized and affinity to working with systems;
  • Experience with large amounts of data entry;
  • Salesforce & Episerver/website build experience desirable;
  • Fluent in English (written and spoken);
  • Experience in an international office environment.

About the company

Our client is an international organization in the educational field.

If you have any questions please feel free to send an email to thehague@uniquemultilingual.com or call +31(0)703102740. We'd be happy to hear from you.

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