Vacancy | Personal/Office assistant | Madarin & English | Part-time | The Hague

Job Requirements

We are looking for an enthusiastic candidate with good social and communication skills showing strong initiative and who is detail oriented. You are able to work independently and have the ability to multi-task while maintaining an analytical mindset. You should have a minimum of 1-2 years relevant experience in a supportive work environment, preferably the life-science or pharmaceutical industry. You also have an HBO working level by education or through work experience. Furthermore, you have excellent knowledge of the English language – good command of Mandarin is an advantage. This vacancy can also be found under: English, personal assistant, office assistant, secretary, administration, life-science, pharmaceutical, Mandarin. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands