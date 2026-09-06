Vacancy | Administrative Officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international non-profit organization in The Hague we are looking for a French, Dutch and English speaking part time Administrative officer. The Administrative Officer works under the authority of the Deputy Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs. Your main tasks:
- Taking care of the registration process of participants for various programs;
- Act as the first point of contact for participants by answering incoming requests for information by e-mail, by telephone, and face-to-face;
- Provide general support throughout the programs and events organized at or by the organization;
- Take care of travel and restaurant arrangements;
- Send out mass correspondence to external contacts at meaningful times of the year;
- Perform any supplementary administrative tasks upon request.
What do we offer you
The company will offer you a direct contract. Salary depends on work experience and will be € 2926,11 maximum based on fulltime employment.
Job Requirements
For this position we are looking for a candidate with the following profile:
- Excellent knowledge of the French, English and Dutch language;
- Can work and think at Dutch MBO/HBO degree level;
- Willing and able to work during the summer months and the month of January.
When applying for this position, only CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/. This vacancy can also be found under: French, administration, administrative assistant, administrative officer Dutch, Nederlands, English, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, work in the Netherlands. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation in the educational sector. The company organizes practice oriented training programmes and serves as an online platform for young professionals around the world.