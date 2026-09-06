Vacancy | Administrative Officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | The Hague

Vacancy | Administrative Officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | The Hague

Posted on September 6, 2026
The Hague
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international non-profit organization in The Hague we are looking for a French, Dutch and English speaking part time Administrative officer. The Administrative Officer works under the authority of the Deputy Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs. Your main tasks:

  • Taking care of the registration process of participants for various programs;
  • Act as the first point of contact for participants by answering incoming requests for information by e-mail, by telephone, and face-to-face;
  • Provide general support throughout the programs and events organized at or by the organization;
  • Take care of travel and restaurant arrangements;
  • Send out mass correspondence to external contacts at meaningful times of the year;
  • Perform any supplementary administrative tasks upon request.

What do we offer you

The company will offer you a direct contract. Salary depends on work experience and will be € 2926,11 maximum based on fulltime employment.

Job Requirements

For this position we are looking for a candidate with the following profile:

  • Excellent knowledge of the French, English and Dutch language;
  • Can work and think at Dutch MBO/HBO degree level;
  • Willing and able to work during the summer months and the month of January.

When applying for this position, only CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/. This vacancy can also be found under: French, administration, administrative assistant, administrative officer Dutch, Nederlands, English, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, work in the Netherlands. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation in the educational sector. The company organizes practice oriented training programmes and serves as an online platform for young professionals around the world.

Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in The Hague delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Personal/Office assistant | Madarin & English | Part-time | The Hague
Vacancy | Personal/Office assistant | Madarin & English | Part-time | The Hague
PD Administrator | Data Entry | 20h | English
Vacancy | Administrative Officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | The Hague
Vacancy | Data entry officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | Temporary | The Hague
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position