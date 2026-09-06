Vacancy | Administrative Officer | French, Dutch and English | Part time | The Hague

For an international non-profit organization in The Hague we are looking for a French, Dutch and English speaking part time Administrative officer. The Administrative Officer works under the authority of the Deputy Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs. Your main tasks:

Job Requirements

For this position we are looking for a candidate with the following profile:

Excellent knowledge of the French, English and Dutch language;

Can work and think at Dutch MBO/HBO degree level;

Willing and able to work during the summer months and the month of January.

When applying for this position, only CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/. This vacancy can also be found under: French, administration, administrative assistant, administrative officer Dutch, Nederlands, English, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, work in the Netherlands. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.