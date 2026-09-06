Vacancy | Administrative Assistant Sales & Services Department| English, Dutch (and French) | Utrecht area

Vacancy | Administrative Assistant Sales & Services Department| English, Dutch (and French) | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Nieuwegein
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a full time administrative assistant Sales and Services (32 hours/week is negotiable) for one of our international clients in the Utrecht area. Are you looking for a new inside sales challenge in an international company, where you get to manage both existing and new clients? Do you speak excellent English and Dutch (French is considered a plus)? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your tasks include, but are not limited to :

  • Order management;
  • Elaborating price offers;
  • Maintaining relationships with existing clients;
  • General support of the Sales & Services Department;
  • Preparing tenders (previous experience is a big advantage!);
  • Accurate registration of client details and follow-up actions;
  • Taking on duties of other assistants during holidays or training.

What do we offer you

We offer you:

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  • A dynamic and international environment;
  • Diversity in your work;
  • Full time (40 hour) employment, 32 hours negotiable;
  • A market-confirm salary, based on experience;
  • The chance to grow in the company over time.

Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you meet the following requirements:

  • (Near-)native Dutch and excellent English language skills (written and orally);
  • Knowledge of French is considered a plus;
  • Previous experience in a similar position;
  • You work structured and detail oriented;
  • You like working in a small team;
  • You are an analytical thinker, who has a logical approach when it comes to numbers ;
  • Knowledge of SAP is considered a strong advantage;
  • Able to start in this position per the 1st of June.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international company in the Utrecht area that offers long-term employment and the chance to grow and develop.

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