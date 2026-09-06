Vacancy | Administrative Assistant Sales & Services Department| English, Dutch (and French) | Utrecht area

We are looking for a full time administrative assistant Sales and Services (32 hours/week is negotiable) for one of our international clients in the Utrecht area. Are you looking for a new inside sales challenge in an international company, where you get to manage both existing and new clients? Do you speak excellent English and Dutch (French is considered a plus)? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! Your tasks include, but are not limited to :

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Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you meet the following requirements:

(Near-)native Dutch and excellent English language skills (written and orally);

Knowledge of French is considered a plus;

Previous experience in a similar position;

You work structured and detail oriented;

You like working in a small team;

You are an analytical thinker, who has a logical approach when it comes to numbers ;

Knowledge of SAP is considered a strong advantage;

Able to start in this position per the 1st of June.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.