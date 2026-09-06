Vacancy | Commercial Assistant | English & French | Delft
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you commercially driven? Do you consider yourself the backup and support for the organization? Are you available to start in a short notice? We are looking for a Commercial Assistant who is eager to join a multicultural and expanding international company. This growing company is looking for administrative backup in the sourcing and selling department. You will be responsible for the support of the entire sourcing and sales cycle. Next to this, your work will result in high performance and improvement throughout the organization. You will be working in a team of 25 people with 13 nationalities! Therefore, we are looking for candidates who fit well and thrive in a multicultural environment. As a Commercial Assistant you will be working closely with the administrative assistants and will report to the Sourcing and Selling experts and Sales Support Team leads. Your main duties are to:
- Assist the sourcing experts during supplier and article negotiations on a regular basis;
- Provide accurate article, supplier & market information within the company network;
- Support sourcing and selling experts in supplier portfolio and assortment management;
- Coordinate assortment demands, execute goods orders within the company network;
- Support daily business with the mother company countries incl. price alignments, ordering, exports, and documentation flows.
- Category analysis and reporting to sourcing and selling expert.
What do we offer you
We have 2 full time positions available. This position is for 36 hours a week, however in the future may be extended to 40h. A direct contract with the company will be offered.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Office experience in the retail industry, preferably in the FMCG sector;
- Previous experience with import and export
- Good insights in sourcing and procurement;
- Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements;
- Professionalism and attention to service;
- Good communication and negotiation skills;
- Fluent in English and French is preferred (spoken and written);
- 3+ years of work experience in similar environment;
- Good knowledge of export procedures;
- Self-disciplined with ability to work independently and under stress;
- Ability to work in a rapidly expanding business environment;
- Target and result driven;
- High standards and assertive;
- Ability to adapt to new cultures and people
- Strong interest to learn about new cultures
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications. This vacancy can also be found under: English, commercial assistant, support, administration, sourcing, food industry, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
International company in the food industry. The company employs approx. 25 staff members in this office.