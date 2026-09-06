Vacancy | Commercial Assistant | English | Delft

What exactly are you going to do

Are you commercially driven? Do you consider yourself the backup and support for the organization? We are looking for a Commercial Assistant who is eager to join a multicultural and expanding international company. This growing company is looking for administrative backup in the sourcing and selling department. You will be responsible for the support of the entire sourcing and sales cycle. Next to this your work will result in high performance and improvement throughout the organization. You will be working in a team of 25 people, 13 nationalities! Therefore, we are looking for candidates who fit well and thrive in a multicultural environment. As a Commercial Assistant you will be working closely with the administrative assistants and will report to the Sourcing and Selling experts and Sales Support Team leads. Your main duties are to: