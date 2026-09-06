Vacancy | Service Coordinator | German | Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026
Landsmeer
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
About the job:
Our international client is looking for a Service Coordinator to focus on the German market.
Your responsibilities include:
- Translating service reports into detailed invoices
- Serving as a first point of contact for clients in respect to questions related to service invoices
- Issuing debit -and credit notes
- Preparing service offers
- Follow-up quotations and service leads to closure
- Negotiating with clients on service levels, prices, terms and conditions
- Offering daily support to service contract administration
- Keeping client information up-to-date in respect to service offers, contracts and invoices
- Registration of service contracts in SAP
What do we offer you
- A full time position in an international, dynamic and high quality work environment within a very nice service team.
- Challenging opportunity within a dynamic and international work environment.
- Salary range between €2300-€2600 gross per month.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- (Near) native level of German and English
- Minimum 2 years of experience in service administration and service invoicing
- Commercial mindset
- Pro-active and enthusiastic work attitude
- Accurate and detail-oriented
- Knowledge of MS Office and SAP is a plus
About the company
An international company in Breda
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900
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