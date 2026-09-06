Vacancy | Service Coordinator | German | Breda

Vacancy | Service Coordinator | German | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Landsmeer
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:
Our international client is looking for a Service Coordinator to focus on the German market.
Your responsibilities include:

  • Translating service reports into detailed invoices
  • Serving as a first point of contact for clients in respect to questions related to service invoices
  • Issuing debit -and credit notes
  • Preparing service offers
  • Follow-up quotations and service leads to closure
  • Negotiating with clients on service levels, prices, terms and conditions
  • Offering daily support to service contract administration
  • Keeping client information up-to-date in respect to service offers, contracts and invoices
  • Registration of service contracts in SAP

What do we offer you

  • A full time position in an international, dynamic and high quality work environment within a very nice service team.
  • Challenging opportunity within a dynamic and international work environment.
  • Salary range between €2300-€2600 gross per month.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • (Near) native level of German and English
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in service administration and service invoicing
  • Commercial mindset
  • Pro-active and enthusiastic work attitude
  • Accurate and detail-oriented
  • Knowledge of MS Office and SAP is a plus

About the company

An international company in Breda

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Landsmeer delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Service Coordinator | German | Breda
Procurement Coordinator | French & Dutch B2
Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | German and English | Full time | Rijswijk
Vacancy | Administrative Assistant Sales & Services Department| English, Dutch (and French) | Utrecht area
International Inside Sales Representative | French and Dutch
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position