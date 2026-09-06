Vacancy | Administrative Support | English + | Full time | Temporary | Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have strong administrative skills and are you up for a challenge in an international company in Venlo? The purpose of this position is to provide support to the marketing department by analysing data, preparing presentations and providing administrative support to the marketing department.
Your responsibilities include:
- Preparing, formalizing, sending and filing external as well as internal routine mail and bulletins.
- Corresponding with internal & external customers with information required to organize, update and maintain local office
- Setting up and maintaining databases and, after approval of manager, ensuring filing of relevant information in the filing system
- Providing insights at request or at own initiative regarding quantitative and qualitative developments by means of periodical and ad hoc reports and / or analyses, based on reporting guidelines
- Using current systems to check information accuracy and clear system errors as key user in local office creating and closing trouble ticket items for assigned systems
- Ensuring customer files are updated, processing customer quotations & sales orders, create, review and sending documentation necessary to invoice customers, work according schedules, with deadlines and with ad-hoc requests
- Receiving and dispatching incoming calls / mail, making outgoing calls / mails and answering basic questions. Communicating company news, updates to procedures / forms and instructions, as well as deliveringing training as needed
What do we offer you
- Full time position at the European headquarters of an international organisation
- Temporary assignment until June 30th 2018
- 24 paid vacation days, 12 ATV days and 8% holiday allowance.
- Salary depends on relevant experience, +/- 2000,- gross/month
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in English (advanced business level) and preferably also one of the following languages: German, French or Dutch
- Advanced software skills in preparing presentations, managing spreadsheets (MS Excel), analysing files (charts, graphs and tables) and issuing regular reports
- Vocational degree or a higher education and min. 2 years of relevant experience in office administration
- Strong analytical and administrative skills
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
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