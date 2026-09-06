Vacancy | Customer Data Representative | German | English | Full time

Vacancy | Customer Data Representative | German | English | Full time

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak English and German fluently and are you an expert in working with large data files? Would you like to work in an international company with excellent long-term opportunities?

As a Customer Data Representative you will be responsible for:

  • Dealing with routine correspondence
  • Handling mails and calls
  • Processing data and providing reports
  • Executing administrative tasks, according to instructions
  • Establishing a degree of order

What do we offer you

  • Full time position, direct contract with the company
  • Salary indication: €2000 gross/month
  • Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year , travel allowance etc.
  • Long term position
  • international and dynamic work environment

Job Requirements

  • Excellent written communications skills in English and German
  • Vocational degree in Business Administration with 1-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative position
  • Strong customer focus and customer awareness
  • Able to work under pressure and with a drive for results
  • Know how to make a good planning and how to set priorities
  • Detailed knowledge of business processes within own discipline
  • Strong administrative skills
  • Priority Setting; create focus and reach the given deadlines
  • Planning; anticipates and adjusts for problems and roadblocks
  • Customer Focus; dedicated to meet the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers
  • Process management; knows how to organise tasks and activities
  • Composure; can handle stress when the amount of working is raising.
  • Advanced MS Excel skills
  • Experience with AS400 and/or SASMOM would be an advantage

About the company

International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organisation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White.

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