Vacancy I Catalogue specialist | French | Full time | Permanent I Venlo

Vacancy I Catalogue specialist | French | Full time | Permanent I Venlo

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have strong analytical skills and do you master the French language at native level? As catalogue specialist you will be responsible for gathering, analysing and updating all the necessary components to build the catalogue.

Your responsibilities include:

  • Assist in creating and preparing ads for every printed publication
  • Maintaining content related Data Management tasks (e.g. keywords) in collaboration with other departments
  • Acting as a single point of contact for all web and print related corrections
  • Working closely together with the publication planners to optimize and standardize the ads created for print publications
  • Reviewing and implementing specific content needs by comparing with competitor and/or manufacturer web- and print appearance in collaboration with other departments
  • Creating the prepared ads file for the printed publications

What do we offer you

  • Full time and temporary position in an international and dynamic work environment
  • Salary indication: approximately 2100,- gross/month
  • Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 24 Holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year, travel compensation, pension plan etc.

Job Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills in French (native level) and fluent in English.
  • Strong MS Excel skills (VLookups, Pivot tables)
  • Experience with database management
  • Able to work accurately with content and information within a system, using workflows and processes wherever necessary to achieve set tasks and activities.
  • Able to work under pressure and result oriented
  • Able to prioritize and know how to make a planning

About the company

International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.

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