Vacancy I Catalogue specialist | French | Full time | Permanent I Venlo

International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.