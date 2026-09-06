Parttime Executive Assistant in Venlo (temporary)

Parttime Executive Assistant in Venlo (temporary)

Posted on September 6, 2026
Venlo
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Is sustainability a topic you care greatly about? Or have you worked in the office supplies industry? Then this might be the job for you! Our client is a non-profit organisation with locations in Brussels and Venlo. They are looking for a temporary Executive Assistant for a very diverse and independent role. In this role you provide support to the members and to the Executive Management Team by assisting in managing the general office administrative activities for the location in Venlo, the Netherlands. Your tasks include: Organize, coordinate and schedule appointments; Book conference calls, rooms, hotels, travel arrangements etc.; Plan, take and distribute meeting minutes; Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, and forms; Create and (assist in the preparation of) presentations and reports; Create the regularly scheduled newsletters; Update and maintain office policies and procedures; Update website and any other media channels; Act as the central point of contact for members and customers; Assist with arranging events, meetings and represent the company when needed; Assist with research and special projects; Fulfill duties as assigned by the Executive Management Team. Occasionally, you might be asked to travel to join in events. Interested? Then please apply online, or for more information phone Paula van den Berg at 0031(0)630691372.

What do we offer you

A parttime position for a minimum of 16-20 hours, there is a possibility to work 24 hours. The position is temporary (replacement of maternity leave) which means it is at least for 6 to 8 months, but possibly longer. You will be working in Venlo independently and will be in contact with your network via phone, laptop or face-to-face meetings; however you are prepared to travel to Brussels, Paris, Hamburg or Venlo independently; You will be introduced to an interesting business world that is open to help you with your (personal) development; You will be learning all aspects and how to drive an association with enthusiastic colleagues.

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Job Requirements

A relevant education (e.g. Business, Sustainability) and at least 2 years work experience in general office support duties. Most importantly, you need to have affinity with sustainability, or experience in the office supplies industry. Excellent English skills both spoken en written are required, any other languages are a plus. You are able to work independently, you enjoy giving presentations to large audiences, and your communication skills are excellent.

About the company

This is a dynamic international association for the office supply industry which started in 2013 when the first dialogues about the industry collaboration in building one system started. Today we count 23 members represented by resellers and manufacturers. Their ambition is to become the leading organization for sustainability for office supplies in the EU. It’s their goal to develop and continuously improve a scientifically approved assessment tool – acknowledged by the European Commission – for all manufacturers and resellers in the line of business of office supplies.

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