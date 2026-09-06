Parttime Executive Assistant in Venlo (temporary)

What exactly are you going to do

Is sustainability a topic you care greatly about? Or have you worked in the office supplies industry? Then this might be the job for you! Our client is a non-profit organisation with locations in Brussels and Venlo. They are looking for a temporary Executive Assistant for a very diverse and independent role. In this role you provide support to the members and to the Executive Management Team by assisting in managing the general office administrative activities for the location in Venlo, the Netherlands. Your tasks include: Organize, coordinate and schedule appointments; Book conference calls, rooms, hotels, travel arrangements etc.; Plan, take and distribute meeting minutes; Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, and forms; Create and (assist in the preparation of) presentations and reports; Create the regularly scheduled newsletters; Update and maintain office policies and procedures; Update website and any other media channels; Act as the central point of contact for members and customers; Assist with arranging events, meetings and represent the company when needed; Assist with research and special projects; Fulfill duties as assigned by the Executive Management Team. Occasionally, you might be asked to travel to join in events. Interested? Then please apply online, or for more information phone Paula van den Berg at 0031(0)630691372.