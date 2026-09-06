Vacancy | Administrative Assistant | English | Noordwijk

In cooperation with the Recruitment and Human resources you will be in charge of a broad range of administrative support. All in all, you will be reporting to the recruitment manager, while working together and supporting a team of 5 HR assistants on a daily basis with administrative tasks in the field of recruitment such as:

The role is at an international organization. Start date of the position is as soon as possible and is temporary up until the end of 2018.

Job Requirements

You must have a solid educational background (minimum secondary education) and proven minimum 5-year administrative/secretarial experience. Experience in HR would be an asset.

A demonstrated affinity and talent with IT systems is required. Specifically, excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access is essential. The knowledge of Excel is important as the candidate will be asked to set up and maintain various spreadsheets. Experience with SAP and Lotus Notes would be an advantage.

As the working language is English, an excellent command of English (oral and written) is essential.

The candidate should have good interpersonal and excellent communication skills (both oral and written) and should be able to work in a multi-cultural environment, both independently and as part of a team. The ability to take initiative, to work simultaneously on multiple tasks in a calm and efficient manner is of paramount importance. Discretion, confidentiality and customer focus are also essential.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications. This vacancy can also be found under: English, administrative assistant, administration, human resources, recruitment, support, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.