Vacancy | Back office employee | French, Dutch, English

What exactly are you going to do

Dynamic ? Enthusiastic ? Good understanding of the French language? Hands-on? We are looking for you! For one of our international clients located in the very heart of the Dutch plant business, we are looking for someone to strengthen the international back office ! In this position you are the main point of contact for the customers and sales agents, who will reach out with plenty of questions on the +6000 articles and sometimes a complaint.

For you, troubleshooting is exciting and you thrive on delivering a correct and honest service towards your customers, growers and the sales agents. You are the one in charge of all administrative tasks linked to the customers’ requests.

You will work closely with colleagues on the Purchase and Logistics departments and love a good team spirit. This company is all about team work and fun amongst colleagues : work hard, play hard!



In this position your responsibilities include :