Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | German and English | Full time | Rijswijk

Do you have experience as an operator or receptionist? Do you enjoy helping people and can you handle multiple tasks at the same time? Do you speak fluently English and German? Then we're looking for you! You will be responsible for handling office related queries and work in a team of six. Together you play an active role in the daily delivery of the building facility services. The main tasks include: Ensuring adequate delivery of the facilities and switchboard services helpdesk covering:

You will be offered a job in an international and dynamic work enviornment. You will be offered a contract of minimum of 6 months through Unique Multilingual with 24 holidays per year and 8% holiday allowance. The salary offered is €1760,- gross based on full time.

Job Requirements

For this position we are looking for someone with the following qualities:

At least MBO level of education;

Fluency in English and German;

Work experience as a receptionist/service desk operator;

Strong team spirit;

Analytical skills and a practical, ingenious and solution-oriented approach towards problems;

Dedication to commitment and excellence;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Customer focused;

Quick to take-up the customer corporate culture or, preferably, some experience in working within an International Organisation;

Flexible in coverage for opening hours on weekdays only ranging from 07:30 – 18:00 hours.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://www.unique.nl/en/im-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application.



This vacancy can also be found under: German, Dutch, English, Duits, Deutsch, Service, Customer, Facilities, Operator, Customer Service, Telefonist, Receptionist, Service Desk, Switchboard.



Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.