Vacancy | Office Manager | Dutch | English | Breda

Vacancy | Office Manager | Dutch | English | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for an Office manager to organize and coordinate administration duties and office procedures. Your role is to create and maintain a pleasant work environment, ensuring high levels of organizational effectiveness, communication and safety. Office manager responsibilities include scheduling meetings and appointments, making office supplies arrangements, greeting visitors and providing general administrative support to our employees. Ultimately, the Office manager should be able to ensure the smooth running of the office and help to improve company procedures and day-to-day operation.

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  • Schedule meetings and appointments.
  • Organize the office layout and order stationery and equipment.
  • Plan in-house or off-site activities, like parties, celebrations and conferences.
  • Sales support.
  • Sourcing support.
  • First contact for management calls.
  • Book trips (flights,hotels, restaurants).
  • Organize and plan events, exhibitions, sales meetings across Europe.

What do we offer you

  • Direct contract for long term
  • Salary based on experience
  • Challenging role with a lot of responsibilities within a growing and dynamic international team.
  • Full time position.
  • Preferably to live in the area of Breda which in this office is the HQ of Europe.

Job Requirements

  • Proven experience as an Office manager, Front office manager or Administrative assistant
  • Knowledge of office administrator responsibilities, systems and procedures
  • Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS Outlook, in particular)
  • Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work.
  • Attention to detail and problem solving skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal Dutch and English communication skills.
  • Strong organizational and planning skills in a fast-paced environment.
  • A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements.
  • MBO/HBO additional qualification as an Administrative assistant or Secretary will be a plus.

About the company

International growing trade company located in Breda. Are you interested, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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