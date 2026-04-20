Procurement Coordinator | Spanish & Dutch B2
Posted on April 20, 2026
Breda
Spanish
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
As a Procurement Coordinator, you are responsible for managing the procurement process for a portfolio of suppliers. You ensure optimal stock availability from these suppliers and continuously improve procurement processes, which may vary per supplier. You work closely with internal teams such as Procurement, Product Management, and Sales, while also building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with external suppliers.
- Maintain and strengthen relationships with assigned suppliers
- Place purchase orders and closely monitor deliveries to ensure timely fulfillment
- Analyze supplier delivery performance and take corrective actions to ensure reliability
- Monitor product aging and manage inventory health
- Coordinate advance shipping notifications with external warehouses to ensure efficient receipt and storage of goods
- Identify and implement improvements in procurement processes to enhance overall supply chain efficiency
- Support the identification of cost-saving opportunities and process optimizations
Requirements
- Completed MBO/HBO degree in a relevant field, such as Procurement Assistant, Purchasing Assistant, or Supply Chain Management
- Excellent command of Spanish (C1–C2 or native level) and English, both written and spoken, and professional proficiency in Dutch (B2–C1)
- Good command of MS Office, particularly Excel
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Proactive attitude with the ability to work independently
- Team player with strong collaboration skills
- Willingness to further develop in the field of procurement and logistics
- Located near Breda
Salary
€3500-€3900 per month
The company
Our client is active in the Security industry. They are a distributer for all kinds of smart security items, which they sell in the Benelux.
Application Procedure
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