Procurement Coordinator | Spanish & Dutch B2

Maintain and strengthen relationships with assigned suppliers

Place purchase orders and closely monitor deliveries to ensure timely fulfillment

Analyze supplier delivery performance and take corrective actions to ensure reliability

Monitor product aging and manage inventory health

Coordinate advance shipping notifications with external warehouses to ensure efficient receipt and storage of goods

Identify and implement improvements in procurement processes to enhance overall supply chain efficiency

Support the identification of cost-saving opportunities and process optimizations

As a Procurement Coordinator, you are responsible for managing the procurement process for a portfolio of suppliers. You ensure optimal stock availability from these suppliers and continuously improve procurement processes, which may vary per supplier. You work closely with internal teams such as Procurement, Product Management, and Sales, while also building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with external suppliers.