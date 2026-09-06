Vacancy | Allround Backoffice Administrator | French | English | Dutch | Full time | Breda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in high fashion glasses we are currently looking for a full time Allround Backoffice Administrator who speaks French, Dutch and English on a professional level. In this position you will be dealing with a variety of tasks on a daily basis:
- Contact person for clients from France and the Benelux for support with orders, complaints, general queries, invoices, etc.
- Order management, from offers and purchase orders to invoicing;
- Complaint handling;
- Inventory management;
- Handling the post, sending out packages;
- Assisting with general office duties as required;
- Assisting other departments when support is needed.
What do we offer you
Your first contract will be via our agency with a possibility of extension. This is a long term, full time (40 hours) position. Working days: Monday till Friday. Salary: €12/hour.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Preferably at least 2 years experience with customer service and order management;
- Completed at least MBO level (or equivalent) education;
- Fluency in French, English and Dutch in written and spoken;
- Knowledge of CRM systems;
- Flexible, motivated and pro-active
About the company
International company distributing high fashion glasses. Small, dynamic team. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900.