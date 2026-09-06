Administrative Assistant | English | Dutch | Breda

As an Administrative Assistant you are responsible for:

For an international company in Breda we are looking for an Administrative Assistant with experience in supply chain.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

HBO education (preffered, but not a must with relevant work experience)

Fluency in Dutch and English is a must, any other European language is a big plus

Few years relevant experience in logistics/supply chain/order administration is required

Numerical, analytical

Accurate

Excellent communication skills

Stress resistant and able to assign priorities to different tasks

Self starter, proactive

Are you proactive and do you see yourself working for this company? Apply directly!

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

Only successful applicants who speak Dutch and English fluently and are based in the Netherlands will be notified.