Administrative Assistant | English | Dutch | Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in Breda we are looking for an Administrative Assistant with experience in supply chain.
As an Administrative Assistant you are responsible for:
- Allround administration support including supply chain/logistics activities.
- Putting in orders from customers arranged by the sales consultant.
- Contacting distribution centers in Europe for bulk orders and stock inquiry.
- Arranging and negotiating prices for the transports of the orders.
- Follow up on delivery and shipping.
- You will report directly to the Transport Manager.
What do we offer you
- Long term replacement.
- Full time (40 hours) position at an international company. Part-time is not possible.
- Salary indication for this function is €2200,- gross based on full time.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- HBO education (preffered, but not a must with relevant work experience)
- Fluency in Dutch and English is a must, any other European language is a big plus
- Few years relevant experience in logistics/supply chain/order administration is required
- Numerical, analytical
- Accurate
- Excellent communication skills
- Stress resistant and able to assign priorities to different tasks
- Self starter, proactive
Are you proactive and do you see yourself working for this company? Apply directly!
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
Only successful applicants who speak Dutch and English fluently and are based in the Netherlands will be notified.
About the company
An international company in the plastic industry based in Breda.
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900
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