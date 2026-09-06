Vacancy | Sales Support Assistant | English and German | Rotterdam region
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For our international client we are seeking an experienced Sales Support Assistant to join their small and friendly team. In this position you will be in contact with the company's distributors and warehouse as well as their head office in China. You will have a broad range of tasks because besides order administration and processing you will also take part in HR and logistics related tasks.
Your main tasks:
- Check and process customer orders and expenses in the logistics order system and approval system;
- Check and process partners' invoices in the clients booking system;
- Being in contact with and assisting the Sales Support Team in China on a daily basis;
- Assisting the clients' sales agents and/or distribution department regarding operational activities (logistics, orders and planning);
- Maintain administration and report the stock in Europe;
- Provide support to the Operations Director and Commercial Director.
What do we offer you
A dynamic job for long term in an international and growing organization operating in a sustainable industry.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Offer:
- You will be offered a 7 month contract through Unique Multilingual including 25 holidays and 8% holiday money;
- Our client offers flexibel working hours, including working from home, and it's possible to work 32 hours;
- Room for personal development and initiatives;
- A competitive salary that is in line with your experience. The salary offered is in between €2100 and €2400 gross per month based on full time;
- An informal and friendly work atmosphere.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Minimum MBO 4 level (vocational education);
- Relevant work experience, for example in customer service or sales support;
- Fluent in English and German, both verbally and written;
- You work in an orderly and structured manner, take initiative and are attentive to details;
- You are a teamplayer with strong communication skills and have a flexible and enthusiastic attitude;
- You handle projects from start to finish;
- You have strong writing and verbal communication skills.
About the company
Our client sells computer accessories to distributors worldwide.