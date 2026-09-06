Vacancy I Sales Administrator I German | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As the Sales Administrator you will fully support the Sales team on daily operational affairs.
- Execute back office activities for the entire sales process (i.e.: offers, and contracts, price lists, rebates, return overviews and assistance with computing)
- Issue RFQ’s supporting the GSM, SIAM and IAM
- Together with International Account Manager: formulation, monitoring and distribution of reliable sales forecasts (including collection of necessary information)
- Act as a key figure between Buying, Sales and Logistics departments regarding contacts with customers for all current affairs (contracts, etc.), sales contract management.
- Analyse and process price differences (including producing credit notes + debit notes)
- Support the GMS, SIAM and IAM with the NPD process for the territory
- Maintain/support the customer / product masterdata Support the colleague sales administrators in case of absence, holiday and in busy periods.
- Support GMS, SIAM and IAM with organizing sales meetings
- Issuing reports on the territory
- Adjust the Forecast and the Bridgeplan in close contact with the customer volume planning and the sales service in terms of incoming orders
- Control and adjust the intercompany pricing
What do we offer you
- Salary indication between
- € 2.300-2.500 gross based on experience
- Full Time position based on 36 hours.
- Start date immediately
Job Requirements
- Have intermediate / higher vocational education, preferably in business administration; intermediate / higher vocational level of working and thought
- Have 2-3 years of work experience in a similar position
- Have knowledge of and experience within FMCG
- Have work experience with Sales office duties
- Have work experience within an internationally (in a number of European countries) operating organization, preferably experience within an English business culture
- Have knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office (must) and SAP (preferably)
- Strong in working with figures on a daily basis; have analytical thought
- Flexible and hands on working mentality to work in an ever changing environment
- Have a commercial mentality to always be looking for new opportunities
- Capable to work on one’s own and in teams
- Be service and result oriented
- Capable of structured and accurate working
- Good communicative skills, be assertive
- Excellent mastery of English (verbal and written),
- German language is mandatory, the ideal candidate is a German native speaker.
- Considering that most colleagues are Dutch, knowledge of this language is a plus.
About the company
Our international client offers an open office atmosphere with modern surroundings and you will join a team of dynamic international colleagues.
Are you interested, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900
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