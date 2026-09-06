Vacancy | Project/Executive Assistant I English, Dutch | Leiden
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international company in the Leiden area we are looking for a Project/Executive Assistant that is fluent in both Dutch and English. Proficiency in French is a plus.
As the project/executive assistant, you will provide support to the Country Manager. This is not your typical secretary role since the operational activities, such as the management of expenses, travel and meeting requests are limited.
Your main responsibilities will be related to the running of commercial projects regarding cross divisional selling, while also maintaining the alignment between the organizational spirit and values between the offices. To support the company spirit you will be organizing events such as BBQ's and festive parties.
Although this a quite a standalone role, you will be in touch with all levels of the organization on a regular basis within the Benelux, and also with other respective divisions.
Furthermore, you will be travelling approximately 4x per year to Brussels for management meetings.
Your main focus is to:
- Boost the company's reputation through the respective communication channels and by organizing social activities;
- Ensure a cohesive management team by pulling divisions and functions together;
- Acknowledge the closure of commercial deals in collaboration with the country manager by contacting and following up on teams;
- Provide seamless administrative support;
- Attending to tasks related to the implementation of initiatives both on a European and Global level;
- Although limited, handling the management of expenses, travel and meeting requests is also essential.
What do we offer you
You will be offered a contract directly from our client. Our client has good secondary benefits such as 29 holidays per year, a pension plan, 10% discount on their collective health insurance, a freshly made lunch served in the in-company restaurant.
Job Requirements
Requirements for the role:
- HBO/Bachelor level
- 10+ years' experience in related (supportive) roles
- Native or near native proficiency in Dutch and fluency in English
- Fluency in French is a pre
- International work experience (at multinational companies) is a plus
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office
- Communicative, service oriented and cooperative
- Ability to effectively work with all levels and to deal with resistance
- Excellent organizational skills
- Independent work style
- Flexible but results oriented
Since you will be travelling abroad you will need a valid driving license.
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.
We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive a feedback.
If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications
This vacancy can also be found under:
executive assistant, management asisstant, management assistent, secretary, project assistant, commercial assistant, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands, French, assisting
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
This company is a global leader and has been operating in Europe for over 60 years and is represented in more than 40 countries.