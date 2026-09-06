Vacancy | Project/Executive Assistant I English, Dutch | Leiden

What exactly are you going to do

For an international company in the Leiden area we are looking for a Project/Executive Assistant that is fluent in both Dutch and English. Proficiency in French is a plus.



As the project/executive assistant, you will provide support to the Country Manager. This is not your typical secretary role since the operational activities, such as the management of expenses, travel and meeting requests are limited.

Your main responsibilities will be related to the running of commercial projects regarding cross divisional selling, while also maintaining the alignment between the organizational spirit and values between the offices. To support the company spirit you will be organizing events such as BBQ's and festive parties.

Although this a quite a standalone role, you will be in touch with all levels of the organization on a regular basis within the Benelux, and also with other respective divisions.

Furthermore, you will be travelling approximately 4x per year to Brussels for management meetings.



Your main focus is to: