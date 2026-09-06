Vacancy | Order management | English | Temporary | Eindhoven

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have excellent communication skills in English and are you up for a temporary administrative challenge in an international work environment? We are recruiting a Back Office representative that will be responsible for the order-to-cash process flow for distributors and local offices.

Your responsibilities include:

ORDER ENTRY

Responsible for accepting, reviewing, processing and dispatching customer orders which are received by e-mail, fax, post or telephone

Verification of credit limits with finance

Verification of export license and anti-boycott rules and guidelines

Adjust and maintain prices in the ERP system following tender / quotations documents

Document and execute relevant credit notes linked contracts/ agreements (bulk discounts, commissions, FOC arrangement)

RETURN MANAGEMENT

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Accurately and timely update returns in our ERP system liaising with warehouse and customers

Follow up on product complaints within specified timeframes

Seek approval for and make the necessary credit notes/warranties

Returning/replacing of faulty programmers

ADMINISTRATION

Ensure critical data is maintained in the ERP system (Customer master, master comments and prices)

Consistently provide relevant paperwork such as packing lists, certificates, proforma invoices.

Provide ad hoc and periodical sales reports needed for Sales Representatives and/or customers.

Handle and follow-up on Letters of Credits, tenders

QUALITY