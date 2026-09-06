Vacancy | Order Management Specialist I English and Hebrew | Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Eager to continue your career as an order management specialist in Eindhoven? As an order management specialist/ customer service representative you will be focusing on assisting B2B customers in the order management process.
Your responsibilities include:
- Managing the order process flow in SAP
- Maintaining business relationships with customers
- Monitoring customer order backlog
- Co-ordinating special shipping arrangements with internal and external parties
- Processing customer complaints
- Analyzing forecast demand against actual orders for all scheduling agreements and provide feedback to customers if needed
What do we offer you
- Full time and long term and eventually permanent position
- Salary indication: approximately €2400,- gross/month (negotiable and depending on skills and experience)
- Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 25 holidays/year, pension plan, performance based bonus arrangement, travel compensation and flexible working hours
- Direct contract with our client
- Strong focus on personal development
- Renowned international organisation and a large team of international colleagues
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in English and native Hebrew
- In possession of a valid work permit
- Min. Associates degree, preferably related to Business Administration, Communication or Commerce
- Min. 4 years commercial or administrative experience in an international organization
- Experience in a position related to sales, order management, customer service or after sales is strongly preferred
- Knowledge of SAP is strongly preferred
- Self-starter, pro-active and able to take ownership of your actions
- Excellent problem solving & negotiation skills
- Able to make efficient decisions, meeting customer expectations
About the company
Renowned international organisation in Eindhoven. Specialised in interconnect solutions.
For more information please contact Anne Bremer +31624817241 or send your CV to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com
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