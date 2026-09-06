Vacancy | Back office representative | order management | English + another European language | Temporary | Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you have excellent communication skills in English + another European language and are you up for an administrative challenge in an international work environment? We are recruiting a Back Office representative that will be responsible for the order-to-cash process flow for distributors and local offices.
Your responsibilities include:
ORDER ENTRY
- Responsible for accepting, reviewing, processing and dispatching customer orders which are received by e-mail, fax, post or telephone
- Verification of credit limits with finance
- Verification of export license and anti-boycott rules and guidelines
- Adjust and maintain prices in the ERP system following tender / quotations documents
- Document and execute relevant credit notes linked contracts/ agreements (bulk discounts, commissions, FOC arrangement)
RETURN MANAGEMENT
- Accurately and timely update returns in our ERP system liaising with warehouse and customers
- Follow up on product complaints within specified timeframes
- Seek approval for and make the necessary credit notes/warranties
- Returning/replacing of faulty programmers
ADMINISTRATION
- Ensure critical data is maintained in the ERP system (Customer master, master comments and prices)
- Consistently provide relevant paperwork such as packing lists, certificates, proforma invoices.
- Provide ad hoc and periodical sales reports needed for Sales Representatives and/or customers.
- Handle and follow-up on Letters of Credits, tenders
QUALITY
- Ensure accurate tracking of lot controlled products via correct system processing and updates
- Ensure adequate stock counts in main and consignment locations (if applicable)
- Understand and continuously improve QA procedures
- Follow up on Complaint Case Reporting
- Drive/Assist communication to customers related to non-conforming products
- Establish and evaluate service levels for above activities
What do we offer you
- Full time
- Temporary role until the mid April, extension is possible and very likely
- International and dynamic work environment
- Salary indication: approx. 2300,- gross/month
- 8% holiday allowance
- 24 holidays per year
- On top of your salary, travel expenses are compensated
Job Requirements
- BA degree in Business Administration or Communication (or equal by experience)
- Preferably 2 years experience in order management in a position related to customer service / sales support / export
- Excellent communication skills in English (advanced business level) and another European language
- Working knowledge of SAP is preferred
- Accurate and detail oriented
- Flexible work attitude and no 9-5 mentality
- Strong administrative skills
- Able to perfom in a fast-paced work environment
- Able to work with tight deadlines
- Team player
- Available immediately
About the company
International renowned organisation in Eindhoven, branch leader in a niche market.
Interested? Apply online on the link below or call Sarah White on +31641682158 for more information.
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