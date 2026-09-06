Vacancy | Back Office Administrator | Italian, English and Dutch | Hoofddorp area

Vacancy | Back Office Administrator | Italian, English and Dutch | Hoofddorp area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rijsenhout
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love administrational work, sales and fresh flowers on your desk? For our client in the Hoofddorp area we are looking for a temporary back office administrator, who speaks (near-) native Italian and English and fluent Dutch. You will be reporting to the Back Office team leader. You are responsible for order entry, shipping follow-up, production planning and invoicing. In this position you are in direct contact with the Italian sales manager.

! Important – Having your own car is absolutely necessary as it is not possible to commute by public transport !

What do we offer you

We offer you:

  • Travel cost allowance;
  • Salary up to € 3000,- per month;
  • Informal and easygoing atmosphere;
  • Fresh flowers!

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you :

  • Speak and write (near-)native Italian and English, Dutch is an advantage;
  • Are available for at least 4 months;
  • Have strong administrational skills and previous working experience in a similar position;
  • Have Excel-skills and by preferably knowledge of Navision;
  • Are flexible and stress-resistant;
  • Have your own car (absolute must!).

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is active in the international flower industry.

We are looking for a replacement for 3 to 4 months, by preference 38 hours, less working hours are negotiable. Regular office hours are from Monday – Thursday from 8:00 – 17:00 and on Friday from 8:00 – 12:00.

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