Vacancy | Back Office Administrator | Italian, English and Dutch | Hoofddorp area

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love administrational work, sales and fresh flowers on your desk? For our client in the Hoofddorp area we are looking for a temporary back office administrator, who speaks (near-) native Italian and English and fluent Dutch. You will be reporting to the Back Office team leader. You are responsible for order entry, shipping follow-up, production planning and invoicing. In this position you are in direct contact with the Italian sales manager.

! Important – Having your own car is absolutely necessary as it is not possible to commute by public transport !