Vacancy | Administration Officer | English | Utrecht area

Vacancy | Administration Officer | English | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you an organizer and do you like administration? Do you see yourself working in a technical environment in the Utrecht area? Then this is the job for you! As an Administration Officer position you will:

  • Take care of the administration of different departments;
  • Support training meetings;
  • Take care of hotel and travel arrangements for all departments;
  • Handle all internal communication regarding trainings;
  • Communicate with other external offices;
  • Take care of the administration of all trainings.

What do we offer you

We offer you an international working environment with excellent secondary benefits. This is a long-term employment opportunity.

Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you have:

  • Excellent communication skills in English;
  • An affinity with technical products (the company will offer extensive training);
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and requests.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive daily, we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. For this particular role, the English language is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

An international electronics company in the Utrecht area, that offers long-term employment and is very invested in its employees.

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