Office Assistant Dutch & Spanish & Engilsh in Rotterdam

Office Assistant Dutch & Spanish & Engilsh in Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

You will be the link between the board of directors of Madrid (head office), the London board of directors (regional office) and Dutch management team for all administrative purposes. It is expected that you are efficient, effective and reliable, especially since you will be dealing with sensitive information.

Your Tasks:

  • Manage and monitor appointments / calendars
  • Managing e-mails
  • Set up professional business letters
  • Preparing contracts and policy documents
  • Managing various databases
  • Manage processes and actions
  • Note keeper at important meetings
  • Daily support of the Dutch management team

What do we offer you

  • Full time 40 hours (with the possibility to work 32 hrs.)
  • salary based on experience
  • Will have the opportunity to advance to senior office assistant
  • Work for a international company with a multicultural team

Job Requirements

Requirements

  • Key words: efficient, effective and reliable
  • Spanish near native level (required)
  • Dutch near native level (required)
  • English advanced level (required)
  • You have the ability to switch between Dutch and Spanish culture (reading, speaking and writing)
  • Excellent in MS Office
  • Experience with Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Background with preparation of contracts and policy documents (preferred)

About the company

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Unique Multilingual Rotterdam at 010-5032900 or e-mail Nienke Jongejan at njongejan@uniquemultilingual.com

Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Capelle aan den IJssel delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Personal Assistant | English, Dutch
Vacancy | Commercial Assistant | English & French | Delft
Vacancy | Back Office Administrator | Italian, English and Dutch | Hoofddorp area
Sales Representative | English & Dutch
Vacancy | Office Manager | Dutch | English | Breda
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position