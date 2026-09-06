Office Assistant Dutch & Spanish & Engilsh in Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Capelle aan den IJssel
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
You will be the link between the board of directors of Madrid (head office), the London board of directors (regional office) and Dutch management team for all administrative purposes. It is expected that you are efficient, effective and reliable, especially since you will be dealing with sensitive information.
Your Tasks:
- Manage and monitor appointments / calendars
- Managing e-mails
- Set up professional business letters
- Preparing contracts and policy documents
- Managing various databases
- Manage processes and actions
- Note keeper at important meetings
- Daily support of the Dutch management team
What do we offer you
- Full time 40 hours (with the possibility to work 32 hrs.)
- salary based on experience
- Will have the opportunity to advance to senior office assistant
- Work for a international company with a multicultural team
Job Requirements
Requirements
- Key words: efficient, effective and reliable
- Spanish near native level (required)
- Dutch near native level (required)
- English advanced level (required)
- You have the ability to switch between Dutch and Spanish culture (reading, speaking and writing)
- Excellent in MS Office
- Experience with Word, Excel and Outlook
- Background with preparation of contracts and policy documents (preferred)
About the company
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Unique Multilingual Rotterdam at 010-5032900 or e-mail Nienke Jongejan at njongejan@uniquemultilingual.com
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