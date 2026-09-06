Vacancy | Multilingual Receptionist / Operator | English | Full time | Rijswijk

Do you have experience as an operator or receptionist? Do you enjoy helping people and can you handle multiple tasks at the same time? And do you speak English? Then we're looking for you! In this temporary position you will be responsible for handling office related queries. You will work in a team of six. Together you play an active role in the daily delivery of the building services. The main tasks include: Ensuring adequate delivery of the facilities and switchboard services helpdesk covering:

We are looking for one full timer who can immediate start. The salary offered is €1743,- gross based on full time. You will be offered a contract through Unique Multilingual with 24 holidays per year and 8% holiday allowance.

Job Requirements

We are looking for:

At least MBO level of education;

Work experience as a receptionist/service desk operator;

Strong team spirit;

Analytical skills and a practical, ingenious and solution-oriented approach towards problems;

Dedication to commitment and excellence;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Customer focused;

Quick to take-up the customer corporate culture or, preferably, some experience in working within an International Organisation;

Fluency in English languages is a must: French, German, or Dutch is a preference.

Flexible in coverage for opening hours on weekdays only ranging from 07:30 – 18:00 hours.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via http://www.unique.nl/en/im-looking-for-a-job/working-for-unique/open-application. This vacancy can also be found under: German, French, Dutch, English, Duits, Frans, Deutsch, Service, Customer, Facilities, Operator, Customer Service, Telefonist, Receptionist, Service Desk, Switchboard. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.