Vacancy | Temporary Administrative Assistant | English | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The purpose of this job is to perform administrative duties as requested by the manager. These duties include word processing, maintaining spreadsheets and databases. Maintains confidentiality in all assignments.
The overall specification of an Englilsh Administrative Assistant job would be:
- Screen e-mail.
- Prepare contracts for signature and mail to customers.
- Maintain filing systems.
- Maintain the archive and executes the record retention process.
- Draft correspondence.
- Maintain confidential data related to contracts.
- Complete word processing, graphical, spreadsheet and database assignments as requested.
Job Requirements
The jobholder should have the following education, experience, skills and competencies:
- Proficient in personal computer skills, Microsoft Word, Excel, and other word processing, spreadsheets, database and Outlook software.
- Needs to be precise and have eye for detail.
- Fluent in English both written as oral, and preferably one other European language.
- Excellent interpersonal skills; able to communicate and coordinate workflow assertively and politely at all levels of the organization, especially at the senior manager level.
- Able to work independently; needs limited guidance from supervisor.
- Well-honed organizational skills—manages workflow & projects effectively and timely.
- Able to manage & prioritize multiple projects.
About the company
An international chemical company in the centre of Rotterdam.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900
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