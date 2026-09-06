Vacancy | Administrative Assistant (temporary) | English | Noordwijk

What exactly are you going to do

In cooperation with the Human resources staff administrative assistant the potholder is in charge of a broad range of administrative support.

Assist the HR team in the:

Handling of telephone calls; answering queries on HR administrative requests and rules from staff and external entities;

Leave management of HR staff and contractors

Processing missions for HR staff

Performing of routine administrative tasks

Managing the Human Resources mailbox

Filing staff data in digital personal file (PFDA)

Assist the Human Resources Advisors in the:

Managing their calendars

Filtering their calls when in meetings or missions

Organising meetings and taking the minutes of the monthly HRAs network meetings

Support the Business Partners (HFC-HT, HFC-HN) and the Head of Competence and policy Centre (HFC-HP) in the absence of the other assistant by: