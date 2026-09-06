Vacancy | Administrative Assistant (temporary) | English | Noordwijk

Vacancy | Administrative Assistant (temporary) | English | Noordwijk

Posted on September 6, 2026
Noordwijk ZH
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

In cooperation with the Human resources staff administrative assistant the potholder is in charge of a broad range of administrative support.

Assist the HR team in the:

  • Handling of telephone calls; answering queries on HR administrative requests and rules from staff and external entities;
  • Leave management of HR staff and contractors
  • Processing missions for HR staff
  • Performing of routine administrative tasks
  • Managing the Human Resources mailbox
  • Filing staff data in digital personal file (PFDA)

Assist the Human Resources Advisors in the:

  • Managing their calendars
  • Filtering their calls when in meetings or missions
  • Organising meetings and taking the minutes of the monthly HRAs network meetings

Support the Business Partners (HFC-HT, HFC-HN) and the Head of Competence and policy Centre (HFC-HP) in the absence of the other assistant by:

  • Coordinating and monitoring of the teams activities
  • Managing their calendars, organising and preparing meetings and keeping them informed of issues during their absences
  • Filtering their calls
  • Following their actions in a pro-active manner
  • Liaising with HFC-H and Head of Establishment secretaries
  • Handling of incoming mail; registration and distribution;
  • Organise team social events, training and workshops
  • Integrating newcomers in HR
  • Producing cover letters for the visa requests
  • Monitoring the mission's budget
  • CURSA administrator
  • Being in charge of offices accommodation and offices supplies

What do we offer you

The role is at an international organization. Start date of the position is as soon as possible

Job Requirements

Requirements:

The holder shall have successfully completed secondary education and possess proven professional skills in administrative and/or secretarial activities. Ideally the candidate should have completed a vocational education in secretarial domain. He/she must be highly proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Software. Proficiency in ESA IT tools is an asset.

He/she is expected to demonstrate excellent organisational and communication skills and shall be able to establish and maintain effective and pleasant working relationships in an international environment and under high pressure. He/ she should be pro-active and assertive and able to prioritise.

About the company

European Institute

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