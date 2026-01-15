Receptionist (Temporary) | English

Posted on January 15, 2026
Amsterdam
English
About this role

What will you do?
  • You will be responsible for answering all phone calls and you will be helping out with additional tasks.
  • You will be responsible for accepting, processing and sending out parcels
  • You will keep the kitchen tidy, clean out the dishwasher
  • You will be helping out with preparations for the trade show

Requirements

Who are you?
  • You have similar work experience and have worked for an international company
  • You have an excellent command of the English language (written and spoken) - if you speak Dutch and/ or have a good understanding of Dutch would be a plus, not a must.
  • You are representative, accurate, service minded & good communicative skills
  • You have solely receptionist and/ or similar work experience
  • You have experience in working with MS Office
  • You are very comfortable to speak by phone
  • You are energetic and eager
  • You have a flexible attitude and a hands-on mentality and a great team worker
  • You are committed
  • You must live in Amsterdam region (ideally) and have a valid working permit for the Netherlands.
  • Our client does not offer sponsorship
  • Candidates who are living abroad will not be considered

Salary

€2500-€2500 per month

The company

Our client is an international member organization company responsible for organizing international events. The European Headquarter is based in the Netherlands and the Headquarter is based in the USA.You’ll join a collaborative, international team that values teamwork and cooperation.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission.We will invite you for an extensive interview, as soon as any potential job opportunities arise. We will advise you on issues regarding employment in the Netherlands. Then, if possible, we will introduce you to a prospective company and provide support during the selection procedure.
