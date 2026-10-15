Inside Sales Specialist | Dutch & German

Preparing quotations, sales documentation and customer correspondence.

Processing and monitoring customer orders from entry through to delivery.

Coordinating order fulfilment with production, logistics and other internal departments.

Maintaining accurate customer and commercial information in company systems.

Supporting the sales team with administrative and operational activities.

Preparing sales reports, analyses and performance updates.

Maintaining regular contact with customers and dealers by phone and email, responding promptly to enquiries.

Following up on quotations, sales opportunities and customer requests.

Identifying upselling and cross-selling opportunities within existing accounts.

Building long-term customer relationships, monitoring satisfaction and proactively addressing concerns.

Supporting lead generation and the development of new business opportunities.

Contributing to sales targets and business growth objectives.

In this role, you will combine sales administration with proactive customer contact. Working closely with the sales, production and logistics teams, you will ensure smooth order processing, deliver excellent service and help identify commercial opportunities.Your responsibilities will include: