Inside Sales Specialist | Dutch & French

Inside Sales Specialist | Dutch & French

Posted on October 15, 2026
Undutchables
Hapert
Dutch, French
Posted on October 15, 2026

About this role

In this role, you will combine sales administration with proactive customer contact. Working closely with the sales, production and logistics teams, you will ensure smooth order processing, deliver excellent service and help identify commercial opportunities.
Your responsibilities will include:
  • Preparing quotations, sales documentation and customer correspondence.
  • Processing and monitoring customer orders from entry through to delivery.
  • Coordinating order fulfilment with production, logistics and other internal departments.
  • Maintaining accurate customer and commercial information in company systems.
  • Supporting the sales team with administrative and operational activities.
  • Preparing sales reports, analyses and performance updates.
  • Maintaining regular contact with customers and dealers by phone and email, responding promptly to enquiries.
  • Following up on quotations, sales opportunities and customer requests.
  • Identifying upselling and cross-selling opportunities within existing accounts.
  • Building long-term customer relationships, monitoring satisfaction and proactively addressing concerns.
  • Supporting lead generation and the development of new business opportunities.
  • Contributing to sales targets and business growth objectives.

Requirements

  • Experience in sales support, customer service, inside sales or a similar commercial role.
  • Professional fluency in Dutch and French.
  • Strong communication skills and a customer-focused mindset.
  • Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.
  • A proactive, solution-oriented approach and a willingness to take ownership.
  • The ability to manage multiple priorities in a dynamic working environment.
  • Good analytical skills and confidence working with data and reports.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.
  • Experience with ERP systems is an advantage.
  • Experience in an international B2B environment is an advantage.

Salary

€3600-€4200 per month

The company

Our client is a manufacturer of high-quality trailers, with products sold across the Benelux and other European markets.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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