Administrative Assistant
Posted on November 3, 2026
Amersfoort
English
Posted on November 3, 2026
About this role
As Administrative Assistant you support the HR, Finance and Legal departments with day-to-day administration. This is an individual contributor role, based in the office in Amersfoort. You work independently, keep several things going at once and make sure nothing slips through the cracks.
Responsibilities
HR support
HR systems
Finance
Legal
Responsibilities
HR support
- Manage calendars, organise calls and meetings, and arrange (international) travel
- Screen incoming calls and correspondence
- Keep employee records and personnel files accurate and compliant with legal and company requirements
- Handle administration for onboarding, transfers and departures
- Register holidays and illness, and support absence management in line with Dutch rules on illness, disability and reintegration
- Maintain hardware issuance records (together with Technical Services), signature logs, the organisation chart and a monthly FTE overview (employees, consultants and temps)
- Provide quarterly overviews of personnel changes and prepare HR reports and metrics
- Support the performance management process, including communication, documentation and support for managers and employees
- Coordinate with pension and insurance providers
- Support recruitment: consolidate interview feedback, send invitations and arrange travel and accommodation for candidates
- Help implement and maintain HR policies and procedures
HR systems
- Keep Oracle HCM up to date with employee details and changes, and produce reports for performance cycles
- Maintain the performance management system, they use Trakstar Perform, train new employees and act as the point of contact for questions
Finance
- Support the Senior Director, Finance International
- Be the contact for lease companies and follow up on car orders; flag expiring lease and rental contracts in good time
- Arrange fuel cards, user contracts and German environmental labels for new lease cars
- Prepare monthly and quarterly overviews for audit purposes
- Support invoice processing, including reviewing administrative invoices and setting up new suppliers in Oracle
Legal
- Provide administrative support for non-commercial contracts (including employment contracts), visas and car lease agreements
- Handle all information with strict confidentiality and accuracy
Requirements
- MBO+ level through education or experience, preferably with a secretarial or (executive) assistant background
- Experience in general office administration
- Extensive experience arranging domestic and international travel
- Strong command of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Excellent written and spoken English and Dutch; German, French, Spanish or Italian is a plus
- Familiarity with digital marketing tools (CRM, email marketing, social media) is an advantage
- Living within a commutable distance from Amersfoort since this is an office-based role
Salary
€4000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is an international organization operating within a highly regulated industry, such as medical devices and biotechnology. They maintain a professional, "no-nonsense" work environment with a strong focus on compliance and operational excellence across their international locations.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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