Manage calendars, organise calls and meetings, and arrange (international) travel

Screen incoming calls and correspondence

Keep employee records and personnel files accurate and compliant with legal and company requirements

Handle administration for onboarding, transfers and departures

Register holidays and illness, and support absence management in line with Dutch rules on illness, disability and reintegration

Maintain hardware issuance records (together with Technical Services), signature logs, the organisation chart and a monthly FTE overview (employees, consultants and temps)

Provide quarterly overviews of personnel changes and prepare HR reports and metrics

Support the performance management process, including communication, documentation and support for managers and employees

Coordinate with pension and insurance providers

Support recruitment: consolidate interview feedback, send invitations and arrange travel and accommodation for candidates

Help implement and maintain HR policies and procedures

Keep Oracle HCM up to date with employee details and changes, and produce reports for performance cycles

Maintain the performance management system, they use Trakstar Perform, train new employees and act as the point of contact for questions

Support the Senior Director, Finance International

Be the contact for lease companies and follow up on car orders; flag expiring lease and rental contracts in good time

Arrange fuel cards, user contracts and German environmental labels for new lease cars

Prepare monthly and quarterly overviews for audit purposes

Support invoice processing, including reviewing administrative invoices and setting up new suppliers in Oracle

Provide administrative support for non-commercial contracts (including employment contracts), visas and car lease agreements

Handle all information with strict confidentiality and accuracy

As Administrative Assistant you support the HR, Finance and Legal departments with day-to-day administration. This is an individual contributor role, based in the office in Amersfoort. You work independently, keep several things going at once and make sure nothing slips through the cracks.ResponsibilitiesHR supportHR systemsFinanceLegal