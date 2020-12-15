The wait is over: The Netherlands' word of the year 2020 is...

New words pop up all the time, but 2020 saw a huge wave of new words, all relating to the coronavirus pandemic. In the Netherlands, this allowed for a whole new level of creativity, as words like coronamoe and covidioot were coined, and the word mondkapje enjoyed a real surge in popularity.

But there can only be one winner. After 12.000 votes were cast, Dikke van Dale have announced anderhalvemetersamenleving as the Netherlands' word of the year for 2020.

Anderhalvemetersamenleving is the word of the year

Many of the nominees in this year's race were coronavirus-related, but anderhalvemetersamenleving proved the most popular. The word, directly translated as "one-and-a-half-metre-society," refers to a society which is set up in a way that allows people to maintain (at-least) 1,5-metre distance from one another in public spaces, and is a prime example of the wonderful way the Dutch language allows you to play with words, pushing multiple words together to make something completely new. The word won a whopping 30 percent of the votes, making it the clear winner for 2020.

The runners up were fabeltjesfuik with 11 percent of the vote, and viruswappie with 10,5 percent of the vote. The editor-in-chief of the Dikke van Dale dictionary announced the winner via Twitter: