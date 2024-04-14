Lyrids meteor shower to be visible over the Netherlands from this week

The Lyrids meteor shower is set to be visible across the Netherlands from April 14 to 30, depending on the weather. The Lyrids are an annual astronomical event, which in 2026 are expected to peak on the night of April 22 to 23.

Lyrids meteor shower is one of the oldest known

The Lyrids are one of the oldest astronomical events ever recorded, with some historical Chinese texts noting the phenomenon’s existence. According to those texts, the meteor shower may have even been visible as long as 2.500 years ago.

The meteor shower has its origins in the comet Thatcher, which takes 415 years to orbit the sun and is predicted to be visible from Earth again in the year 2276. The meteors in this shower broke away from the comet and burned up in the atmosphere, before potentially hitting the ground and becoming meteorites.

Lyrids meteor showers visible in the Netherlands and around the world

The Lyrids meteor shower will be visible not just in the Netherlands but across the world more broadly, too. To get the best chance of seeing the display, head out to a dark spot, such as a national park, and away from the city where there is too much light so that you can enjoy the spectacle in darkness.