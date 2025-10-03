Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Stormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes past

Stormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes past

Maarten Zeehandelaar / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

After a mostly mild start to the autumn season, stormy weather is set to arrive this weekend as remnants of hurricane Humberto brush the Netherlands. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow weather warning for strong winds on Saturday, October 4.

The Netherlands braces for wet and windy weekend

In the evening of Friday, October 3, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse, with heavy rain continuing into the morning of Saturday. A second burst of showers is expected to hit on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and possible thunderstorms, which are likely to last into the night, reports Weeronline

A code yellow for strong winds has been issued for the northwestern coastal areas of the Netherlands, including the provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Zeeland and Friesland. According to the KNMI, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, possibly affecting traffic and outdoor activities. 

Remnants of hurricane Humberto cause stormy Dutch weather

The stormy weather expected in the Netherlands this weekend is due to the former hurricane Humberto, which originated off the coast of the United States, reports NOS. It has since transformed into a normal storm on its way to Europe, and the British Meteorological Service has dubbed it Storm Amy, the first name in the pre-selected list of storm names.

After a rainy and windy weekend, the week ahead is expected to feature the typical changeable weather we typically experience in autumn. There will be a mix of rainy and cloudy days, with some sunshine peeking through on others.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Introducing Google WindIntroducing Google Wind
[June 28] Mini-heatwave replaced by hail & wind gusts[June 28] Mini-heatwave replaced by hail & wind gusts
Are cities ready for extreme rainfall?Are cities ready for extreme rainfall?
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.