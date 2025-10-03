Stormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes past

After a mostly mild start to the autumn season, stormy weather is set to arrive this weekend as remnants of hurricane Humberto brush the Netherlands. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has even issued a code yellow weather warning for strong winds on Saturday, October 4.

The Netherlands braces for wet and windy weekend

In the evening of Friday, October 3, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse, with heavy rain continuing into the morning of Saturday. A second burst of showers is expected to hit on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and possible thunderstorms, which are likely to last into the night, reports Weeronline.

A code yellow for strong winds has been issued for the northwestern coastal areas of the Netherlands, including the provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Zeeland and Friesland. According to the KNMI, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected, possibly affecting traffic and outdoor activities.

Remnants of hurricane Humberto cause stormy Dutch weather

The stormy weather expected in the Netherlands this weekend is due to the former hurricane Humberto, which originated off the coast of the United States, reports NOS. It has since transformed into a normal storm on its way to Europe, and the British Meteorological Service has dubbed it Storm Amy, the first name in the pre-selected list of storm names.