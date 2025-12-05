December weather forecast predicts higher chance of snowy Dutch Christmas

The final month of the year has kicked off with some mild winter weather that has everyone wondering whether the Netherlands stands any chance of having a snowy white Christmas. While it is not very likely that this Christmas will be full of snow, there is a higher chance than usual, based on weather forecasts for December.

Higher chance of a white Christmas in the Netherlands this year

As we draw nearer to the festive season, the question is asked time and time again: will the Netherlands have a white Christmas this year? In a long-term forecast for December, Weeronline has estimated that there is a 10 to 15 percent chance that the country will have a white Christmas, higher than the usual 7 percent.

To be considered a white Christmas, a full cover of snow without grass showing must be measured at the measuring station in De Bilt for both Christmas Days (December 25 and 26). This has only occurred eight times since 1903, the most recent of which was in 2010.

Mild winter weather in December could give way to snow

According to Weeronline, the first half of December will not see typical winter weather due to strong southerly and southwesterly wind which brings milder temperatures. While the Netherlands usually sees maximum daytime temperatures of 7 degrees celsius, this year the mercury could rise to highs of 10 degrees.