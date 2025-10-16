Colder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this year

Based on historical patterns, a weather forecast by Severe Weather Europe has predicted that the coming winter could be colder than normal for the Netherlands.

Higher chance of cold Dutch winter for 2025

Severe Weather Europe has predicted that the winter of 2025/26 will be colder than normal in North America and possibly Europe. Several factors are behind the forecast.

According to meteorologist Andrej Flis, a La Niña is developing, which is a cooling of the Pacific Ocean waters that influences global weather patterns, along with another weather phenomenon called the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation (QBO), where a circle of cold air over the North Pole is disrupted and moves south.

When all these factors have occurred in the past, the winters were colder and snowier than usual. "It seems the conditions are converging again this year, increasing the chance of a classic, severe winter," Flis told RTL Nieuws.