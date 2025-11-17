Home
Cold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frost

By Abi Carter

After the weekend brought the first frost of the autumn season, the Netherlands can look forward to a week of changeable weather with the chance of hailstones and wet snow, according to reports. 

Sunday brought the season’s first frost to the Netherlands

Sunday evening saw the temperature dip below freezing at the De Bilt weather station near Utrecht, where official weather records are set. Earlier that evening, the weather station at Eelde had already recorded the first local frost of the autumn season 2025. 

The first frost therefore arrived more than a week after the long-term average of November 7, as climate change continues to push back the start of winter. Between 1971 and 2000, the average date for the first frost of the year was another week earlier, on October 31. 

Cold, wet and possibly even snowy week ahead

The frosty start to the week signals a change in the weather in the Netherlands as noticeably cooler temperatures start to take hold. On Monday, the maximum temperature will be 10 degrees, according to Weeronline, and the mercury is set to drop by around a degree from then on, ending with highs barely above 5 degrees next weekend. A cold wind will also add to the chill factor. 

The week will also bring very changeable weather, with dense cloud cover, sunny spells, showers and even the possibility of hailstones and wet snow! 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.

