Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands

If you’re headed out to see the arrival of Sinterklaas on Saturday, best dress warmly and take a raincoat with you, as chilly and rainy weather is expected in the Netherlands from this weekend.

Rain likely for the Netherlands this weekend

Sinterklaas, based on Saint Nicholas, is arriving in the Netherlands this weekend, first landing in Texel on Saturday, November 15. As a tradition, many families and kids head out to watch as his steamboat rolls in, kicking off the Sinterklaas celebrations before the official day on December 5.

This year, the weather is quite literally raining on our parade. Following a wet and rainy Friday, Saturday is expected to start out grey and cloudy with rain, especially in the northern parts of the country, where Sinterklaas makes his first appearance.

Residents in the south are luckier with dry weather forecast for the region. However, it will be cold across the country with temperatures reaching a maximum of 7 degrees celsius in the north and up to 12 degrees in the south. According to Weeronline, a wind chill of 2 to 4 degrees will make it feel much colder though, so people should bundle up if they want to join the festivities outside.