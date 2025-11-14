Home
Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands

Paul Klein NL / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

If you’re headed out to see the arrival of Sinterklaas on Saturday, best dress warmly and take a raincoat with you, as chilly and rainy weather is expected in the Netherlands from this weekend.

Rain likely for the Netherlands this weekend

Sinterklaas, based on Saint Nicholas, is arriving in the Netherlands this weekend, first landing in Texel on Saturday, November 15. As a tradition, many families and kids head out to watch as his steamboat rolls in, kicking off the Sinterklaas celebrations before the official day on December 5.

This year, the weather is quite literally raining on our parade. Following a wet and rainy Friday, Saturday is expected to start out grey and cloudy with rain, especially in the northern parts of the country, where Sinterklaas makes his first appearance. 

Residents in the south are luckier with dry weather forecast for the region. However, it will be cold across the country with temperatures reaching a maximum of 7 degrees celsius in the north and up to 12 degrees in the south. According to Weeronline, a wind chill of 2 to 4 degrees will make it feel much colder though, so people should bundle up if they want to join the festivities outside.

Winter weather arrives in the Netherlands

After a mild autumn, typical Dutch weather for this time of year will start moving in as we approach the end of the season. Sunday will remain changeable, with cycles of clouds, some rain and sunshine. Temperatures are expected to rise to highs of 10 degrees.

The changeable weather will continue next week with a few rain showers, and possibly even hail and wet snow. Temperatures will start dropping as well, ranging from 4 to 8 degrees celsius, with light frost expected in many areas.

