Mild autumn weather to warm the Netherlands with highs up to 18C this week

Those winter coats can stay in storage for a while longer as unusually mild autumn weather is set to warm the Netherlands this week. On Wednesday, November 5, temperatures could reach a spring-like 18 degrees celsius.

Autumn weather on pause in the Netherlands

During the first week of November, people in the Netherlands will have a short break from the usual grey and rainy autumn weather. While maximum temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees celsius are the norm for this time of year, the country will be graced with highs of up to 18 degrees instead.

Wednesday in particular is set to be reminiscent of spring, with sunshine, warm temperatures and practically no rain. According to Weeronline, the southeastern parts of the Netherlands will see the highest temperatures with the mercury rising to a maximum of 18 degrees celsius, while throughout the rest of the country temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees are expected. There may be a few clouds, especially in northwestern cities, but the day will likely stay dry and warm.

Slow return of normal Dutch weather for November

Thursday will also be quite mild, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 18 degrees celsius alongside a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. From Friday, the weather will slowly return to its regularly scheduled programming for November.