Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Groningen hit with province’s third-strongest earthquake ever

Groningen hit with province’s third-strongest earthquake ever

By Simone Jacobs

During the early hours of Friday morning, many residents in Groningen felt tremors, as the area was struck by an earthquake. With a magnitude of 3,4, the earthquake was the third-strongest earthquake in the province’s history.

Earthquake with magnitude of 3,4 hits Groningen

At 1.16am on Friday, November 14, an earthquake shook the province of Groningen. According to the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI), it was the third-strongest earthquake ever recorded in the province.

The epicentre of the 3,4 magnitude earthquake was near Zeerijp, 10 kilometres west of Delfzijl, and was felt across a large part of Groningen. The quake struck at a depth of 3 kilometres and had an aftershock with a magnitude of 2 measured at 6.39am, reports NOS.

"The tremor was felt from the German border to the Drenthe border. It was immediately clear to us that something was wrong," said Daniel Theelen, who follows the gas dossier for RTV Noord. The regional broadcaster’s tremor alarm received hundreds of reports.

Groningen earthquakes from past gas extraction

In 2024, Groningen was struck by six earthquakes above a magnitude of 1,5, which is the magnitude at which people can feel a quake. The last major earthquake, which occurred in 2019, was slightly weaker than the most recent one.

The strongest earthquake ever measured in the province occurred in 2012 near Huizinge, when a magnitude of 3,6 was recorded. Groningen is plagued by earthquakes as a result of gas extraction, which began in the province in the 1960s.

While gas extraction has not taken place in Groningen for more than two years, earthquakes are still possible. "That's because there's still tension in the subsurface from the gas extraction at the time,” explains KNMI seismologist Läslo Evers. “Every now and then, that tension is released by faults in the gas field; that's an earthquake."

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the NetherlandsCold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands
Mild autumn weather to warm the Netherlands with highs up to 18C this weekMild autumn weather to warm the Netherlands with highs up to 18C this week
Code yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for autumn storm on ThursdayCode yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for autumn storm on Thursday
Colder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this yearColder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this year
Stormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes pastStormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes past
Summer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the NetherlandsSummer 2025 among hottest and driest ever recorded in the Netherlands
KNMI issues Code Yellow weather warning for strong winds in the NetherlandsKNMI issues Code Yellow weather warning for strong winds in the Netherlands
Chandra to Wubbo: These are the storm names the Netherlands choseChandra to Wubbo: These are the storm names the Netherlands chose
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.