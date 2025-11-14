Groningen hit with province’s third-strongest earthquake ever

During the early hours of Friday morning, many residents in Groningen felt tremors, as the area was struck by an earthquake. With a magnitude of 3,4, the earthquake was the third-strongest earthquake in the province’s history.

Earthquake with magnitude of 3,4 hits Groningen

At 1.16am on Friday, November 14, an earthquake shook the province of Groningen. According to the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI), it was the third-strongest earthquake ever recorded in the province.

The epicentre of the 3,4 magnitude earthquake was near Zeerijp, 10 kilometres west of Delfzijl, and was felt across a large part of Groningen. The quake struck at a depth of 3 kilometres and had an aftershock with a magnitude of 2 measured at 6.39am, reports NOS.

"The tremor was felt from the German border to the Drenthe border. It was immediately clear to us that something was wrong," said Daniel Theelen, who follows the gas dossier for RTV Noord. The regional broadcaster’s tremor alarm received hundreds of reports.