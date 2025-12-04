Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Extra special supermoon visible over the Netherlands on December 5

Extra special supermoon visible over the Netherlands on December 5

By
Simone Jacobs
Clara Bousfield

The Netherlands is in for a treat on Friday, December 5, as the final supermoon of 2025 is set to brighten the skies. The moon will be unusually high in the sky, making the last supermoon of the year extra special. 

Cold Moon on December 5 to shine high in the sky

On Friday, December 5, the last supermoon of 2025 will be visible in the sky above the Netherlands. Compared to the October and November supermoons, December’s is expected to be special because it will be “particularly high in the sky”, reports Blick.

Known as the “Cold Moon”, this supermoon will be higher than other supermoons because of its closeness to the winter solstice, taking place on December 21. The winter solstice is when the moon is at the highest point in its orbit around Earth. 

Along with its closeness to the winter solstice, a lunar standstill is also expected. This is when “the moon's orbit and Earth's orbit overlap in such a way that the moon reaches its greatest distance from Earth,” continues Blick.

Supermoon won’t appear this big again until 2042

The occurrence of both the winter solstice and the lunar standstill means that the December 5 supermoon will be extra special. Predictions suggest that no other supermoon will be this high in the sky until 2042.

The Cold Moon is expected to peak in the Netherlands at 12.15am on Friday. The weather on Thursday and into Friday is predicted to be partly cloudy with occasional rain showers. Highs will be around 5 degrees celsius, according to the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI), so wrap up warm and head to an area with limited light pollution and an open view of the sky for the best moon views.

This article was originally appeared on IamExpat in Switzerland.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Colder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this yearColder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this year
December 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowDecember 2025: 6 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Cold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frostCold weather and wet snow this week after the Netherlands sees first frost
Groningen hit with province’s third-strongest earthquake everGroningen hit with province’s third-strongest earthquake ever
Cold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the NetherlandsCold and rainy welcome expected for Sinterklaas’ arrival in the Netherlands
Mild autumn weather to warm the Netherlands with highs up to 18C this weekMild autumn weather to warm the Netherlands with highs up to 18C this week
Code yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for autumn storm on ThursdayCode yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for autumn storm on Thursday
Stormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes pastStormy weekend for the Netherlands as ex-hurricane Humberto brushes past
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.