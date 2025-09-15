KNMI issues Code Yellow weather warning for strong winds in the Netherlands

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for strong winds on Monday, September 15. Winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected to blow through the Netherlands with the chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Strong winds hit the Netherlands on Monday

After a weekend of rain showers mixed with spurts of sunshine, the week is set to start off rather stormy. A code yellow for strong winds has been issued for the northwestern coastal areas of the Netherlands, including the provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Friesland and Zeeland.

The weather warning is in place throughout Monday, September 15, until 8am on Tuesday, September 16. Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are expected, and heavy rain showers are also likely to pass through. According to KNMI, the strong winds could affect traffic and outdoor activities.

Stormy Dutch weather to dissipate as week continues

As the week continues, the winds should become less strong each day, but rain will be likely until after the middle of the week. According to Weeronline, the sun will make a more noticeable appearance from Thursday.