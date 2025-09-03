Home
Code Yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for thunderstorms on Wednesday

By Simone Jacobs

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Netherlands on Wednesday.

KNMI issues weather warning for thunderstorms on September 3

While the day has started out with a bit of rain, the Netherlands is getting a taste of autumn weather with a full-on storm later in the afternoon on Wednesday. The KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for the whole of the Netherlands.

From 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday, September 3, a weather warning is in place for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. The showers are expected to move across the Netherlands from west to east during the second half of the afternoon, ending by mid-evening. Strong gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour are also possible.

More rain and some sun in the following days

While the warning should be lifted by the end of the day on Wednesday, the rainy weather won’t be gone completely. According to According to Weeronline, some showers are possible in the afternoon on Thursday, but there will also be some sunshine, and temperatures will reach up to 24 degrees celsius.

A mixture of clouds and sunshine will continue into Friday, with the mercury rising to a maximum of 22 degrees. The weather will warm up a bit more on the weekend with the sun peeking through more often and temperatures rising to summery levels of 26 degrees on Sunday. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

