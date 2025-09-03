Code Yellow issued as the Netherlands braces for thunderstorms on Wednesday

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Netherlands on Wednesday.

KNMI issues weather warning for thunderstorms on September 3

While the day has started out with a bit of rain, the Netherlands is getting a taste of autumn weather with a full-on storm later in the afternoon on Wednesday. The KNMI has issued a code yellow warning for the whole of the Netherlands.

From 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday, September 3, a weather warning is in place for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. The showers are expected to move across the Netherlands from west to east during the second half of the afternoon, ending by mid-evening. Strong gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour are also possible.

More rain and some sun in the following days

While the warning should be lifted by the end of the day on Wednesday, the rainy weather won’t be gone completely. According to According to Weeronline, some showers are possible in the afternoon on Thursday, but there will also be some sunshine, and temperatures will reach up to 24 degrees celsius.