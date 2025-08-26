First ground frost in the Netherlands arrives a month early

The Netherlands has already experienced its first ground frost since midsummer began. Ground temperatures below 0 degrees celsius were measured in multiple locations on August 24, occurring a month earlier than usual.

The Netherlands records first ground frost of the season

On August 24, ground temperatures dropped to -0,3 degrees celsius in Eindhoven and -0,2 degrees in Volkel. Ell, a city in Limburg, experienced air temperatures of 3,8 degrees celsius - the coldest temperature recorded on any August 24 in the Netherlands.

Usually, the first ground frost after summer occurs around September 28. Last year, ground temperatures dropped below zero on September 13. According to Weeronline, this year’s first frost arrived a month earlier than average.

Cool and calm weather brings first frost

The earliest date on which ground frost occurred in the Netherlands was on August 22 in 1973, when temperatures dropped to -2,2 degrees celsius in Twente. In more recent years, ground frost has been recorded later in September.