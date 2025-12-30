Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
Buying a used car in the Netherlands is easy with Carvendo

Buying a used car in the Netherlands is easy with Carvendo

Advertisement

Although the Netherlands is a relatively small country, owning a car can make daily life significantly more convenient. From commuting to work to exploring the country on weekends, having a car offers flexibility and comfort.

For those looking to buy a used car in the Netherlands, Carvendo provides a modern and transparent solution that simplifies the entire process. 

A simple and transparent way to buy a car online

Carvendo is an online platform that helps customers find, compare and buy quality second-hand cars in the Netherlands. The website is designed to make car buying as easy as online shopping, while still offering the reliability of professional car dealers.

All vehicles on Carvendo are offered by trusted Dutch dealerships and come with clear, fixed pricing, meaning there is no need for negotiations. This creates a transparent and stress-free buying experience. 

Browse used cars on Carvendo

Quality and warranties you can trust

Every car purchased through Carvendo includes a minimum of 12 months BOVAG-warranty. This warranty also covers the first 12.000 kilometres or first 12 months without maintenance costs, offering additional peace of mind.

By working exclusively with certified dealers, Carvendo ensures that all cars meet quality and safety standards.

Test drive before you buy

Carvendo understands that buying a car is a major decision. That is why, after you have bought online, Carvendo always schedules a test drive with the car before you complete the purchase. This allows buyers to see the car in person and make a confident decision before committing.

Ideal for expats in the Netherlands

Carvendo is also popular among expats living in the Netherlands. The platform offers English-language support and clear guidance throughout the buying process.

From choosing the right car to understanding Dutch registration and ownership transfer, Carvendo helps international residents navigate the local system with ease.

Flexible payment and car financing options

Carvendo offers multiple payment solutions to suit different needs. Customers can buy their car directly or choose car financing or private lease to spread the costs over time. This flexibility makes Carvendo a practical option for anyone looking to finance a used car in the Netherlands. 

Trade in your current car

To make upgrading even easier, Carvendo also offers a car trade-in service. Buyers can request a valuation for their current vehicle during the ordering process. The trade-in value is deducted from the purchase price of the new car, making the transition smooth and cost-efficient.

Home delivery available

For added convenience, Carvendo offers home delivery throughout the Netherlands. This means buyers can have their car delivered directly to their doorstep, saving time and effort.

Img 0472

About Carvendo

Carvendo is a Dutch online platform focused on making the process of buying a used car simple, transparent and reliable. By combining digital convenience with expert advice and a network of professional dealers, Carvendo helps customers buy the right car without hassle.

Head to their website to find a used car that meets your requirements.

Find your car now

Related Stories

Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Eindhoven launches fleet of shared cars that feed energy back into gridEindhoven launches fleet of shared cars that feed energy back into grid
Dutch fuel prices to go up from January, savings will go into public transportDutch fuel prices to go up from January, savings will go into public transport
Traffic fines in the Netherlands "disproportionately high", says collection agency headTraffic fines in the Netherlands "disproportionately high", says collection agency head
EU approves new rules to ban drivers bloc-wide for serious traffic offencesEU approves new rules to ban drivers bloc-wide for serious traffic offences
Microcars are becoming more and more popular in the NetherlandsMicrocars are becoming more and more popular in the Netherlands
New Dutch cameras that catch drivers using phones bring in €5m in first 4 monthsNew Dutch cameras that catch drivers using phones bring in €5m in first 4 months
Amsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limitAmsterdam trials signs that show how many drivers obey speed limit
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Find your car now