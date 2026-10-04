Amsterdam rolls out special bins to tackle deposit bottle litter

For locals and tourists who walk the streets of Amsterdam, the upsetting sight of overflowing bins and rubbish scattered around has become all too familiar. A change is underway as newly designed bins are being introduced with the intention of reducing litter. Public bins will look noticeably different, with separate compartments for depositing bottles and cans.

Why an upgrade is necessary

The Netherlands continues to take part in the ongoing battle to reduce waste and increase recycling. Based on the 2024 Eurostat figures, 58 percent of all municipal waste is being recycled in the Netherlands, and continues to grow steadily each year. The goal of becoming a completely waste-free country by 2050 is being pursued through several initiatives, including depositing bottles (statiegeld).

While returning bottles for money has helped boost national recycling numbers, an unintended consequence has emerged: individuals frequently pry open public bins in search of a deposit on cans and bottles. In turn, general waste spills onto pavements, and neighbourhoods are left littered.

The question remains whether the waste deposit scheme has a positive outcome. Despite the issues it faces, Alderman Heinhuis says she is unsure whether “abolishing that scheme would be the immediate solution,” according to AT5.