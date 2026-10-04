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Amsterdam rolls out special bins to tackle deposit bottle litter

Amsterdam rolls out special bins to tackle deposit bottle litter

Amsterdam Installs 200 New Bins to Cut Deposit Bottle Litter

Image credit: Todd Bigelow / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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For locals and tourists who walk the streets of Amsterdam, the upsetting sight of overflowing bins and rubbish scattered around has become all too familiar. A change is underway as newly designed bins are being introduced with the intention of reducing litter. Public bins will look noticeably different, with separate compartments for depositing bottles and cans.

Why an upgrade is necessary

The Netherlands continues to take part in the ongoing battle to reduce waste and increase recycling. Based on the 2024 Eurostat figures, 58 percent of all municipal waste is being recycled in the Netherlands, and continues to grow steadily each year. The goal of becoming a completely waste-free country by 2050 is being pursued through several initiatives, including depositing bottles (statiegeld).

While returning bottles for money has helped boost national recycling numbers, an unintended consequence has emerged: individuals frequently pry open public bins in search of a deposit on cans and bottles. In turn, general waste spills onto pavements, and neighbourhoods are left littered

The question remains whether the waste deposit scheme has a positive outcome. Despite the issues it faces, Alderman Heinhuis says she is unsure whether “abolishing that scheme would be the immediate solution,” according to AT5.

A look into Amsterdam's new bin containers 

The municipality unveiled 200 newly designed bins stationed around major transit points like Amsterdam Centraal. These updated bins include three key physical adjustments designed to address the daily challenges of street-level waste management in Amsterdam, as reported by NOS.

  • Dedicated deposit compartments: Satiegeld collectors can access them more easily without opening bin bags, making the process efficient and mess-free.
  • Secure inner waste bags: The internal bags carrying waste are now secured in place to avoid any spillage or breakage.
  • Automatic, sturdier closing mechanism: Those who take cans and bottles from public bins will have more difficulty accessing them, as a new mechanism ensures bins close correctly and automatically once opened.

What this means for Amsterdammers

For commuters and residents, a simple habit change is needed. When finishing a drink on the go, empty deposit cans and bottles can now be dropped neatly into a dedicated compartment rather than into the general waste bin bag. This adjustment supports collectors while keeping Amsterdam's streets clean.

The municipality will continue to monitor whether this initiative proves successful and if adding more bins of this design should be considered.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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